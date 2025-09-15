Ovarian cancer campaign hits the road in Lancaster

A campaign to promote awareness and boost early diagnosis of ovarian cancer will be taking to the road next week.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance has teamed up with cancer charity Ovacome to bring its eye-catching van to town centres, community events and supermarkets across the region.

Staffed by trained health ambassadors and volunteers, the van will offer interactive symptom checkers, on-site talks and Q&A sessions, and signposting to local support groups and healthcare providers.

More than 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK each year, but survival rates remain low, in part because many cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

The campaign bus will be stopping in Lancaster.

Dr Neil Smith, primary care director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, said: “The whole campaign is aimed at getting women to act upon symptoms with the hope that we can diagnose ovarian cancer as early as possible. Early diagnosis can more than double your chance of survival.

“Taking the van to the people is a great initiative and an opportunity that women should take advantage of, regardless of whether they have any symptoms, such as feeling constantly bloated, have a swollen tummy, or a need to pee more often than usual, or have discomfort in your tummy and pelvic area that lasts for three weeks or more. It’s a great way to learn more about ovarian cancer and what to look out for.”

On its month-long tour of towns and cities in Lancashire and south Cumbria, the Ovacome van will stop in Lancaster on September 19 and 20, as well as in Garstang on October 4.

Full details of each location can be found on the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board website at www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/ovarian-cancer-van

Ovacome chief executive officer Victoria Clare said: “Ovacome is delighted to be working with Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance. Working together, we will be able to reach people with really important messaging to help them learn more about ovarian cancer, the risks, the symptoms and how to access support if they – or someone they know – is diagnosed.”

If you, or anyone you know is affected by ovarian cancer, Ovacome’s free helpline is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, on 0800 008 7054.