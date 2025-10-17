Nursing home near Lancaster receives national award for its end of life care

A Forton nursing home has been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award in recognition of the excellent end of life care they provide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakfield Nursing Home received the award at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony on September 26 in Birmingham – a celebration of the UK’s exceptional health and social care providers for care in the final year of life.

Oakfield Nursing Home was one of 172 organisations from across the country receiving the award (139 care homes, one primary care team, 10 domiciliary care agencies, three retirement villages, one prison healthcare team, one hospice team and 17 hospital wards).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Bibby (matron/registered manager) and Jan Elliot (deputy matron/lead nurse for GSF) attended the ceremony, and were delighted to pick up the award on behalf of the home.

Laura Bibby (matron/registered manager) and Jan Elliot (deputy matron/lead nurse for GSF) attended the ceremony, and picked up the award on behalf of the home.

As well as being accredited at platinum level (the highest accreditation awarded), Oakfield were incredibly proud to be nominated for Care Home of the Year.

While they did not win this additional accolade, Laura and Jan said that just being nominated was an honour in itself, and pays testament to the incredibly hard work of all the team.

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, chief operating officer for GSF, said: “We are delighted to congratulate all the organisations that have achieved accreditation and received the Quality Hallmark Award this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we have had the most organisations apply for accreditation since we commended the accreditation process over 15 years ago.

"The quality of care and the compassionate cultures we have seen is truly inspiring, reflecting a deep commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time, making a real difference to them and their families, proving that generalist services can and do provide good palliative and end of life care.

"These organisations exemplify the Gold Standards Framework standards by listening to what matters most to each individual and delivering care in line with their goals, wishes, and preferences.

"Supporting our ageing population to live and die well is so important, our award winners are leading the way in demonstrating what good end of life care looks like. A huge congratulations to you all.”

GSF provides end of life care training and accreditation for frontline staff in health and social care.

To find out more, visit https://www.goldstandardsframework.org.uk/