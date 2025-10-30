Nurse clocks up 50 years helping people of Lancaster
It could be said that Anne Craig was born to be a nurse as her mum, Margaret Thorne, was a midwife and community nurse for many years.
So when Anne left Our Lady’s RC High School at 16, there was only one path to take and she became a cadet nurse at the Royal Albert Hospital.
Two years later, she began training as a State Registered Nurse which involved a three-year course at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
“We did a bit of everything,” said Anne. “In 1975, the RLI was only one building, there was no separate Maternity Unit, no Medical Unit 2, Centenary Building or Intensive Care Unit, just one high dependency bed.”
After qualifying, Anne continued at the RLI briefly before moving to Beaumont Hospital, which no longer exists.
There she nursed people with infectious diseases including one of the country’s first HIV patients.
For half of her five decade career, Anne has worked as a clinical nurse specialist in the RLI’s rheumatology department, which specialises in the diagnosis, treatment and management of conditions affecting the joints and surrounding tissues.
She first developed an interest while working on a medical unit with rheumatology beds and was encouraged to go on courses. She completed a year’s secondment and has stayed there for almost 25.
“Rheumatology is very interesting and diverse,” Anne said. “We’re able to work autonomously and get to know our patients very well. They become part of our family and in the past 25 years I’ve seen how new drugs have completely transformed their lives, particularly those patients with rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis.”
Anne, 68, who lives in Lancaster, worked full-time until nine years ago and now nurses two days a week.
Apart from when she had her children, Matthew, Sarah and Thomas, when maternity leave was much shorter than nowadays, Anne has had no time off though she has enjoyed holidays with her husband, Ian.
To celebrate her work milestone, they travelled to India, Thailand and Nepal and plan to visit Japan next year.
“I was going to retire after 50 years but have decided to stay on for one day a week,” Anne said. “It’s been such a privilege to look after people from cradle to grave.”