A nurse from Lancaster Medical Practice has been recognised for her contribution to her profession by being awarded a prestigious honorary title.

Advanced clinical practitioner Emma Hodgson has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse by the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The title is presented to registered nurses with five or more years’ experience who demonstrate commitment to providing high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Applicants face a rigorous application and assessment process where they must demonstrate their knowledge and expertise.

Emma is a well-respected and trusted member of the Lancaster Medical Practice team, starting her career as a Practice Nurse before progressing to her current role and completing numerous qualifications, including two Master’s degrees.

Speaking of her achievement, she said: “It is a privilege and honour to be recognised as a Queen’s nurse. It is exciting and motivating to continue to improve excellence and patient care in the community.”

Amy Williams, managing partner at Lancaster Medical Practice said: “Not all Queen’s Nurse applicants are successful, and this achievement is a reflection of Emma’s professionalism, hard work and dedication to her role and patients. We’re incredibly proud of her.”