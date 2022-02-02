Number of people with Covid-19 across Lancaster district rises by 150%

However, the number of people being treated in hospital locally for the virus has decreased.

The number of people reporting positive tests in the seven days up to January 25 rose by 1,866 (148.3 per cent) to 3,124.

The city currently has an increased infection rate of 901.3 based on a rolling seven-day period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and is lower than the England average of 1,096.3

A total of five people have died in Morecambe Bay trust hospitals as a result of Covid-19 in the last seven days, bringing the total to 710, as of Wednesday February 2.

In the Lancaster City Council region, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday February 1 rose by six to 373, while the total number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause on the death certificate, registered up to Friday January 21, rose by eight to 414.

As of January 25 there were 134 patients being treated for Covid in Morecambe Bay hospitals trust, a drop of 25 on the previous week, with two of them on ventilation.