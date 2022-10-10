News you can trust since 1837
North West paramedics and ambulance workers threaten strike action over 'low pay'

Thousands of paramedics and ambulance workers could go on strike in Lancashire and across the North West in the weeks to come.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:25 pm - 2 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:27 pm

The GMB Union – which represents the region’s ambulance workers – said 95 per cent of its members have voted in favour of a walk out after a consultative ballot was taken.

"Our ambulance service is understaffed and over worked, their low pay barely covers the essentials,” it said.

Around 2,000 NWAS paramedics and ambulance workers will now be balloted on whether to launch formal industrial action.

Around 2,000 North West paramedics and ambulance workers could go on strike over 'low pay' this winter

The union says staff are angry over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award which it says has “left them facing another massive real terms pay cut”.

Mike Buoey, GMB organiser, said: “Ambulance workers are on the frontline saving lives. They shouldn’t have to come home to worries about making ends meet.

"The cost of living is rising – and even more steeply due to the Conservative Government’s economic mismanagement.

"Our ambulance service is understaffed and over worked. Their low pay barely covers the essentials.

"It just isn’t good enough.”

>>>Read more here about the new NWAS ambulance station planned for Lostock Hall which will cover the whole Preston area

What does North West Ambulance Service say?

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “This is the result of a national pay dispute and not one we can control.

"We recognise this is a difficult time across the country, including for our staff who work incredibly hard to support the people of the North West.

"We are keeping track of the situation and have plans to minimise any impact on patients should a future ballot result in industrial action.”

GMB has also announced a formal strike ballot will take place among thousands of workers at Yorkshire, North East, West Midlands and East Midlands Ambulance Services.

