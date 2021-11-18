Nominate your hospital charity heroes from across Morecambe Bay in new awards

Bay Hospitals Charity is celebrating its top supporters and fundraisers with a special new awards programme.

In January the charity - which funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help ensure they get the best possible care and treatment for patients - will announce the winners of its new Bay Hospitals Charity Awards.

The awards recognise the contribution of members of our community make to supporting our hospitals and the work of our incredible staff teams.

Charity manager Judith Read said: “Our volunteers and fundraisers are the driving force behind Bay Hospitals Charity, and make everything that we do possible.

“These awards have been launched to recognise and celebrate the amazing contribution our supporters make to our hospitals and the communities they serve.”

Categories are:

Fundraiser of the Year

Recognising the individual over the age of 18 who made the most outstanding fundraising effort in 2021

Young Fundraiser of the Year

Recognising the individual under the age of 18 who made the most outstanding fundraising effort in 2021

Best supporting local business

Recognising the businesses in Lancashire and Cumbria that have made a significant contribution to the charity through either fund-raising or other support

Charity Champion

Recognising the individual who has made the most inspirational effort on behalf of the charity

Best Supporting Charity

Recognising the charity that has contributed funding or support to Bay Hospitals Charity

Loyal Supporter Award

Recognising the individual who has consistently supported the charity over a number of years

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognising an individual worthy of special praise and recognition for their achievements in aid of Bay Hospitals Charity and UHMBT.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges from Bay Hospitals Charity and UHMBT.

UHMBT Non-Executive Director Adrian Leather said: “We value all of our supporters, fundraisers, charity champions, volunteers, local business friends, and donors.

“Everyone who supports the charity makes such a difference to our local hospitals. These awards are our way of celebrating outstanding contributions from the people in our community to champion our cause.”