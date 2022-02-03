Night of rock 'n' roll bowling fun in Morecambe raises £1k for Lancaster cancer charity
More than 50 bowling fans enjoyed a rockin’ night of ten-pin fun in Morecambe and raised more than £1,000 for CancerCare.
On Tuesday, the charity held its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Knockout Bowl at Soul Bowl with nine teams taking part in a friendly tournament.
The outright Skittle Supremos were Team Bang Average with the runner-up prize going to Team Hive Gym. The ultimate accolade of “Best Dressed Bowler” went to the immaculately attired Seth from Lanes Vets in Lancaster.
Organiser Helen Hartin said: "It was an incredible night. Lots of fun and laughter and some very competitive teams. I can't thank all the staff at Soul Bowl enough for their support, DJ Gareth Sheppard for keeping us entertained and everyone who donated raffle prizes.
“We raised well over £1,000 on the night, every penny of which will help fund free professional therapy for local people coping with cancer or the loss of a loved one.”
