Night of rock 'n' roll bowling fun in Morecambe raises £1k for Lancaster cancer charity

On Tuesday, the charity held its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Knockout Bowl at Soul Bowl with nine teams taking part in a friendly tournament.

The outright Skittle Supremos were Team Bang Average with the runner-up prize going to Team Hive Gym. The ultimate accolade of “Best Dressed Bowler” went to the immaculately attired Seth from Lanes Vets in Lancaster.

Organiser Helen Hartin said: "It was an incredible night. Lots of fun and laughter and some very competitive teams. I can't thank all the staff at Soul Bowl enough for their support, DJ Gareth Sheppard for keeping us entertained and everyone who donated raffle prizes.

Winners Bang Average.

“We raised well over £1,000 on the night, every penny of which will help fund free professional therapy for local people coping with cancer or the loss of a loved one.”

To find out more about CancerCare’s services, go online here.

Runners up Team Hive.

Best Dressed was Seth from Lanes Vets, third from left.

Team Nationwide.

Team Sunningdale Ladies.