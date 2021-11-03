NHS offers walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for 12–15-year-olds in Morecambe

A member of the public receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The move is an expansion of the existing Covid-19 vaccination programme, providing parents with an extra, convenient option, as the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in health history continues to protect people against the virus.

There are two vaccination clinics at Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Wednesday, November 10, 4pm-7.30pm and Sunday, November 14, 4pm-7.30pm.

Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme Jane Scattergood, said: “This new offer makes it possible for those children aged 12 to 15 who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated at school – including those who are home educated – to visit a walk-in clinic as well as book an appointment online or via 119.

"Exactly the same principles for consent, and exactly the same safeguards will be in place as for in-school vaccinations. The extra flexibility and capacity we are providing will enable faster roll-out to this group at a time when the rate of COVID-19 infection in secondary aged children continues to be high.”

Since Saturday October 23, 12–15-year-olds have also been able to book a vaccination outside of school if they prefer, using the National Booking Service.

This has made it even easier for them to get protection by opening up hundreds of convenient, established sites across the country such as vaccination centres and designated GP practices and community pharmacies.

To make an appointment, they need simply to visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.