NHS offering Lancaster University and football ground Covid-19 vaccination pop ups to kick start your New Year

Lancaster University is going to be a pop up vaccination site for the NHS.

Lancaster University will host a walk-in and bookable pop-up vaccination site from January 6 until March 31, providing a convenient location for local people and students to get protected.

Other vaccination sites planned for the region include a drive-through and walk-in service at Blackburn Rovers Football Club, launching next week a one-off pop-up clinic at Rock Ferry One Stop Shop on Wednesday, January 12 and a matchday pop-up at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, January 15 to kick start the year and help bolster efforts to keep Omicron at bay.

The NHS has been rapidly expanding the number of hyper-local vaccine services to encourage vaccine uptake in the region. More than 80 new sites have been set up since the start of December, a mix of one-off pop ups and temporary additional services running for several days or weeks in key locations to improve access the vaccine, with more sites planned.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the North West, said: “As we go into a new year, the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to expand the offer to local people by providing more local and convenient opportunities for them to get their first, second and booster doses.

“I’m happy to say that over 91% of all adults in the North West have taken the opportunity to have at least one dose of the vaccine and over 86% have had two doses. People are continuing to come forward for their first doses - over 66,000 first doses were given in the North West through November and December - which goes to show that it is never too late to get your vaccine.