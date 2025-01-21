New support service will help people with physical and mental health conditions across Lancaster district

A national support service designed to help disabled people and people with health conditions to start, stay or succeed in work has been rolled out across the Lancaster district.

Created as part of the Government’s plan to help people with health conditions back to work, the service provides tailored help and assessment for people aged 18 and above at risk of falling out of work or for those who have had to stop working because of a health condition. As part of the offer, individuals will have access to a work and health coach, who will offer individualised support for up to 12 weeks and help create some clear objectives that address individuals’ physical, psychological and social needs. Coun Nick Wilkinson, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration and local economy, said: “We want everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this big opportunity and benefit from the package of support that’s on offer. “We are also working with local employers to address some of the barriers people face in work or returning to work when they have a physical or mental condition, and I believe the service will have a positive impact for local people and employers in our district." Lancashire and south Cumbria was chosen last year as one of 15 regions in England to pilot the WorkWell service, and it now operates in Barrow-in-Furness, Blackburn, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Preston and west Lancashire – although anyone who lives in Lancashire and south Cumbria can access it.