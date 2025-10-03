New services introduced to improve the lives of those with dementia in Lancaster district

With increasing numbers of people being diagnosed with dementia, the NHS in Lancashire and south Cumbria has committed to a new five-year dementia strategy to improve the lives of all those affected.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and partner organisations have recently announced the publication of a new dementia strategy with the first phase focusing on a service that supports the patient and their loved ones directly after diagnosis.

This service, which has been commissioned by the ICB, will be delivered by Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK Lancashire.

Dementia is the leading cause of death in England and Wales and affects more than 15,000 people aged 65+ in Lancashire and south Cumbria alone.

Yet, many people are undiagnosed, and those with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers are often left feeling unsupported and isolated.

Dr Jim Hacking, local GP and the ICB’s clinical lead in mental health, said: “As a GP, I see increasing numbers of people with a diagnosis of dementia. It can be scary and challenging, with uncertainty and a whole host of things to think about.

“The Lancashire and South Cumbria Dementia Strategy sets out a bold and collaborative vision to improve the lives of everyone affected by dementia, whether they are patients, carers or the public. It aims to ensure that people receive a timely diagnosis, meaningful support, and compassionate care.

“One of the first benefits of the strategy is that we are now able to deliver new services that provide post diagnostic support, meaning people with dementia and their families and carers will be offered tailored, ongoing support from the point of diagnosis to end of life. It represents a real improvement for people with dementia and their families and should ease their fears and offer hope and certainty.”

The post diagnostic support service includes the Dementia Navigator Service, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy sessions and Dementia Hubs.

Chris Lawson, service manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Lancashire and south Cumbria, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in three people born today expected to develop the condition in their lifetime.

"Yet thousands of people are still facing the devastating realities of dementia without the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring. That’s why services like these are so important.

“Our dementia advisers will be on hand to provide one-to-one support across Lancashire and South Cumbria, helping people understand what’s happening, what support is available, and how to make the most of life with dementia.

"Early diagnosis is key to accessing the right treatment and advice and we’ll be here for people as and when things change.”

Teri Stephenson, chief executive officer of Age UK Lancashire, said: “We are really excited about the partnership working with Alzheimer's Society, which brings together our distinct and complementary skills in supporting people with dementia and their carers.

"We are delighted to expand our delivery across Lancashire, alongside our wider range of excellent services supporting older people to live well. Together we will reach more people with this impactful and unique treatment.”

People can access post diagnostic support through their health or social care professional, or people can self-refer by ringing the phone numbers in their area listed below:

Blackpool and north Lancashire: 01253 696854 or [email protected]

South Cumbria: 01253 696854 or [email protected]