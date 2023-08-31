Lancaster University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Schofield, and UHMBT chair, Prof Mike Thomas, attended a ceremony at the university’s Health Innovation Campus to formalise the organisations’ partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

Prof Schofield said: “Lancaster University and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust have a long history of working closely together on a wide variety of research, teaching and engagement initiatives and I am delighted to formalise our partnership with this Memorandum of Understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Evidence shows NHS providers which are highly active in research deliver better healthcare for patients and an environment which supports the development of the next generation of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals and many of our departments work closely with UHMBT on a wide range of projects, across various disciplines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prof Andy Schofield and Prof Mike Thomas signing the Memorandum of Understanding at the Health Innovation Campus.

“Lancaster is recognised as a Civic University and anchor institution for the region due to its commitment to supporting our communities. Partnering with key organisations locally allows us to take a joined-up approach to initiatives which help improve the lives of local people.

“Our MBChB Medicine and Surgery degree was recently ranked in the top five in the UK across every measure In the National Student Survey and much of Lancaster Medical School's success comes from the close relationships we have with our NHS partners which ensure our students experience rich and fulfilling industry placements.”

The Memorandum of Understanding confirmed the university and the hospital trust will look at projects around areas including research, innovation, education, recruitment, estates optimisation, sustainable business practices and social responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Thomas said: “I'm delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Lancaster and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust. Our two organisations have a great history of working together and it is fantastic to put this onto a formal footing. I look forward to working closely together long into the future.”

The two partners are also committed to working with other public, private and third sector organisations which share similar goals in working towards positive societal change.

Phil Woodford, director of corporate affairs at UHMBT, added: “We are proud to be working collaboratively with Lancaster University, a UK top 10 university. The overall aim is that we use our collective knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the communities that we serve.

“We now look forward to also developing similar agreements with other local employers who share our passion for improving the health and wellbeing of local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster University’s role in spreading new knowledge and ideas has been ranked 67th in the world according to the Times Higher World University rankings and a host of Lancaster University subjects have been placed in the global top 100 in the latest QS World Rankings