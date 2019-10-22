New Lymphoma Action support group launches in Lancaster

Anyone in Lancaster and surrounding areas affected by lymphoma, myeloma or leukaemia now have access to extra support.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to this particular type of blood cancer, has a support group in Lancaster on Thursday November 7 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Hosted by Karen Bonell from Lymphoma Action, the group will meet on the first Thursday of alternate months at Slynedales CancerCare, Lancaster.

The support group is open to anyone affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma, myeloma, leukaemia or any other blood cancer.

You don’t have to be the person diagnosed in order to attend; friends, family members and colleagues of people with blood cancer are all welcome.

Karen Bonell, Lymphoma Action’s regional development manager in the north, said: “I’m so pleased that to have this support group in Lancaster.

“Many people say to us they felt isolated by their blood cancer diagnosis and that their support group is a lifeline.

“As well as meeting others with similar experiences, it’s a chance to hear from informative speakers and join interesting discussions – all in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.”

Anyone interested in attending on November 7 and beyond can contact Karen on 07710 393 891 for an informal chat.

Find out more about lymphoma and the charity’s support groups and other services at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk