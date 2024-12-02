New Lancaster hospital gets government funding and here's where it will be built

Lancaster and the surrounding areas are set to benefit from a landmark decision by the Government to move ahead with funding the land acquisition for a new hospital.

The proposed site for the replacement Royal Lancaster Infirmary is Bailrigg East, situated north of and in close proximity to Lancaster University.

The announcement marks the culmination of years of determined campaigning by Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster & Wyre, who said: “After years of fighting for this, I’m thrilled that the Labour Government has officially given the green light for the land purchase to build a new hospital in Lancaster. This is a pivotal moment for our community, and it’s long overdue."

The MP spoke of the failure of the Conservatives’ 2019 promise to deliver 40 new hospitals, describing it as an “unfunded pipe dream” that led to “little more than a single cancer centre and minor refurbishments elsewhere”.

Cat Smith MP pictured outside the RLI. Photo by Phillip Black

“Major unfunded projects were continually delayed under the previous government and it’s clear that the new government are working at speed to actually deliver for communities,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith outlined the challenges the Labour Government faces, citing economic pressures inherited from the previous administration, including inflation spikes during Liz Truss’s premiership and last year’s economic recession.

Despite these hurdles, she expressed confidence in the ability of the new government to rebuild the NHS and deliver on its manifesto commitments.

“For Lancaster, the case is undeniable,” she said. “The Royal Lancaster Infirmary was a Victorian masterpiece, but it’s no longer fit for the demands of the 21st century. A new-build hospital will not only transform healthcare delivery but will also bring significant economic benefits across the district and beyond.”

The MP also acknowledged the uncertainty the community has endured due to delays and unfunded pledges under the previous government.

“Our community has been left in limbo for far too long,” she said. “Today’s announcement is a game-changer. It shows that in just a few months of Labour leadership, fundamental progress is being made. This decision provides certainty about the future of healthcare in Lancaster and sets the foundation for better services for generations to come.”

The announcement of the new-build hospital marks a significant step in Labour’s broader commitment to revitalising the NHS and addressing the long-standing issues facing healthcare infrastructure across the UK.

Aaron Cummins, chief executive of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “A new hospital on a new site in Lancaster will allow us to fully address the significant problems that we face with the current ageing buildings at Royal Lancaster Infirmary and will bring huge benefits to our communities and to the wider economy.

“We have the opportunity to create a legacy, with a hospital specifically designed for the needs of our population, improving their experience and giving them the best clinical care. We additionally have significant ambitions to create facilities that are digitally innovative, much more cost effective, and with a reduced carbon footprint.”

Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, added: "I am delighted to approve the purchasing of this land. I know from the number of times Cat has raised this in the House of Commons and in meetings with me that people in Lancaster are desperate for a new, modern hospital.

"Cat and the other local MPs made it clear we had to act quickly to secure this land, which is a significant step towards providing patients here with the health service they deserve.

The New Hospitals Programme we inherited from the Conservatives was years behind schedule and the funding runs out in March, so we are having the review the programme and work up a realistic and deliverable timetable.

"We’re not going to lead people up the garden path only to let them down, as the Conservatives did. This government is committed to being honest with the public and to rebuilding our NHS."

Simon Douglas, development director at Savills who sold the land to the NHS on behalf of a private landowner client, said: “This is, without question, one of the most satisfying deals I have ever completed on behalf of a client.

"Some years back, we sold a neighbouring parcel of land to Lancaster University which has become a renowned health innovation centre. To now complete on this deal, which will position Royal Lancaster Infirmary right on the doorstep of this campus, is not only fantastic news for the area and the local economy, but wonderful for UK and global health innovation generally.”

The local NHS wants to hear from patients, residents, colleagues and stakeholders about what a new hospital will mean for them and how the move to a new hospital site might impact them. People will be invited to have their say through a series of public events as well as through a survey. Details will be shared in 2025.