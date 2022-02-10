New ‘gym’ installed in Lancaster park
New gym equipment for people of all ages has been installed in a Lancaster park.
The Friends of Dorrington Woods and Play Park have announced that adults as well as children can now enjoy exercising and playing in the park at the end of Dorrington Road.
Funding for the four pieces of equipment - a crossrider, stepper, skier and airwalker - came from a Lancaster City Council Making Spaces grant in 2019. They are now installed in the park.
“What better place to exercise than in the open air with views of the woods, and the song of birds?” said Hilary Smith, chair of the Friends group. “Parents can now exercise whilst the children are playing on the swings, slide or climbing frame.”
If you would like to join the Friends or find out more about what they do, follow them on Facebook – Friends of Dorrington Woods and Play [email protected] - email [email protected] or look out for posters in the street.