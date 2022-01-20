New food hygiene ratings given to four Lancaster and Morecambe businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lancaster and Morecambe’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop at 253 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, was given a rating of 4 on November 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The Royal Hotel at Royal Hotel, 257 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, was given a rating of 1 on November 26
Takeaways
Nali Shawarma Ltd at 77 North Road, Lancaster, was given a rating of 4 on October 8
Go Burrito at Unit 3 Millennium Heights, Lune Street, Lancaster, was given a rating of 3 on December 1