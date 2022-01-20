New food hygiene ratings given to four Lancaster and Morecambe businesses

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lancaster and Morecambe’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Lewis's is among those with a recently updated hygiene rating. Photo: Google Street View

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop at 253 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, was given a rating of 4 on November 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The Royal Hotel at Royal Hotel, 257 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, was given a rating of 1 on November 26

Takeaways

Nali Shawarma Ltd at 77 North Road, Lancaster, was given a rating of 4 on October 8

Go Burrito at Unit 3 Millennium Heights, Lune Street, Lancaster, was given a rating of 3 on December 1

