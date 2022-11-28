The 24-hour access defibrillator is in place on the wall outside The Runners Centre in King Street.

The Runners Centre have said this was made possible thanks to the kind donations from local communities.

They have also decided to name it The Ian Jones Defibrillator, in memory of Ian, who worked with North West Ambulance Services.

The defibrillator outside The Runners Centre.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest.