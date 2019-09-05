New chief executive for Lancaster charity CancerCare

CancerCare has welcomed new chief executive Maria Chambers to the charity.

Maria took the helm at CancerCare this week, arriving at a pivotal time for the charity with a brand new centre scheduled to open in Barrow later this year and ambitious plans to extend its outreach work across South Lakeland.

She brings with her an impressive track record that has seen her working in a host of high-profile roles with national charities serving people with life-limiting and complex needs, including seven years as Director of Children and Young People’s services for Scope.

In her most recent position as Director of Education for Ambitious about Autism, Maria was responsible for a wide range of work, including the development of new free schools, a specialist college and designing and opening a sixth form provision in West London.

Maria lives in Lancaster and previously worked as Principal for the city’s Beaumont College.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the fantastic team at CancerCare.

“I feel privileged to serve people with cancer in my local community and excited to take the charity on the next stage of its journey at such a pivotal time.

“I am committed to ensure that the work we do at CancerCare will reach more people and their families with cancer in North Lancashire and The South Lakes.”

CancerCare’s Chair of Trustees Andrew Birchall said: “We are delighted to welcome Maria to CancerCare.

“She has an exceptional background, comprising local and national experience within the third sector, together with accomplished management experience.

“At interview, we were enormously impressed by Maria’s vision and ambition for CancerCare and I have no doubt that she will be an enormous asset to our organisation. We are in exciting times with our evolution and look forward to Maria leading the organisation to the next level.”

CancerCare has centres in Lancaster, Kendal and Barrow and is an independent charity dedicated to helping people affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions.

Delivered by qualified and highly experienced staff, CancerCare’s wide range of free professional therapy services are designed to help individuals and their families come to terms with and manage the challenges of a serious health condition.

To find out more visit www.cancercare.org.uk call 01524 381820 or email tct@cancercare.org.uk