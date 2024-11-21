New branch of Care Agency opened in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lifeline Carers expands with a new branch in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeline Carers is a trusted leader in care services, and after almost three years serving the community in Preston we are proud to announce the opening of our new branch in Morecambe.

Lifeline Carers Pvt Ltd was established to provide a comprehensive and wide range of professional health care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We supply well qualified nurses and carers across Lancashire offering staffing solutions to care homes and home care providers as well as providing our own care to service users.

What we offer

This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care and support to the elderly and vulnerable individuals in the community.

Located in the heart of Morecambe, the new branch is set to deliver the same high-quality, person-centered care that Lifeline Carers is known for. With many years of experience in the industry, we specialise in helping individuals maintain independence and dignity in the comfort of their own homes.

Lynn Barlow, CQC Registered Manager of the Morecambe and Preston Branches, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring our trusted homecare services to the Morecambe community. Our priority is to ensure every client feels supported, valued, and empowered to live independently in their own home. We’re committed to delivering care that truly makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Ghuman, Morecambe Branch Manager, added:“Opening a branch in Morecambe is a significant milestone for our agency. We look forward to building strong relationships with the local community, supporting families, and providing rewarding employment opportunities for passionate care professionals.”

The Morecambe branch will offer a wide range of services, including:

Staffing solutions to care homes and home care providers.

We understand the challenges care homes and home care providers face in maintaining consistent and high-quality staffing, particularly during busy periods, holidays, or unexpected absences. That’s where we can help. Our team specialises in supplying skilled carers and senior carers, who are fully trained, DBS-checked, and committed to delivering compassionate care.

We provide cover for permanent placements as well as sudden emergency cover, overnights, day shift and weekends which is especially helpful with the Christmas and New Year period coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of our staff are fully trained in-house and have practical moving and handling, medication and first aid training as well as a wide range of e-learning. All carers have several shadowing shifts before they are sent out to work for you as well as regular spot checks and competency assessments.

We also undertake our own care services providing:

Personal care and companionship, support with daily living activities, respite care for families and tailored care plans to meet individual needs.

To mark the opening, we will host a community event in January. The event will offer an opportunity to meet the team, learn about our services, and explore how we can support individuals and families in Morecambe.

Contact Lifeline Carers at www.lifelinecarers.co.uk, or by telephone on 01524 574457. They are based at Northgate Business Centre, Northgate, White Lund, LA3 3PA.