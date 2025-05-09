Nationwide Building Society grants almost £10k to Lancaster hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grants arm of Nationwide Building Society has gifted £9,788 to St John's Hospice for its bereavement and family support work.

Without this valuable support St John's would not be able to provide all of the bereavement support the community genuinely needs.

Liz Edmondson, head of supporter engagement, said: "We have received nearly £10,000 from Nationwide Building Society to help our work supporting patients and families with pre and post bereavement care.

"Nationwide have again generously given St John's Hospice a much-needed gift to support people during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

Lynne from Nationwide with Liz and Emma from St John's Hospice.

"Without the support of Nationwide, we wouldn't be able to provide so many memory boxes. A memory box is a very special box which patients put together for their loved ones. They can include personal items such as photographs, a favourite scent, music piece, a piece of jewellery and they give comfort for those left behind."

Emma Burns, head of family support & bereavement, said: "Not only will this grant support precious memory box making, they will also help fund our monthly Grief Cafes.

"The St John's Grief Cafes provide a much-needed opportunity for people who have been bereaved to spend time with other people in the same situation, and be supported by the St John's Hospice team. Our Grief Cafes are friendly, welcoming and non-judgemental.

"Thanks to such funding from Nationwide, they are free of charge and operate on monthly drop-in basis so no-one feels under pressure. They provide bereaved people with a chance for reflection and to share their experiences with others in a relaxed environment.

Lynne, a specialist service consultant at Nationwide who has been supporting the hospice for many years now and who applies for the grants, said: “ I am passionate about supporting our local hospice, and have been successful in numerous grant applications over the years to enable the Hospice to continue to support our community, and will continue to do so in any way I can.”

St John's Hospice relies on Nationwide as well as other organisations and countless community members to support their work in the hospice and in patients' homes.

In a 12 month period 753 people and families received direct bereavement and family support in the St John's Forget Me Not Centre. This is in addition to the bereavement support that takes place on the inpatient ward, in schools, in patients' homes and additional community places.