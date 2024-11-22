National survey highlights Morecambe Bay hospital patients' positive experiences of emergency care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national survey has highlighted patients’ positive experiences at Emergency Departments run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

People who were treated at the Emergency Departments at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital in Barrow were asked for their feedback as part of the national Urgent and Emergency Care Survey 2024 run by Picker.

It was conducted from April 18 to July 18 and 306 responses were received from UHMBT patients.

The 55 patient experience questions were scored on a scale from 0 to 10. In total, 93% of patients at UHMBT said they had confidence and trust in the doctors and nurses, 93% said doctors and nurses listened to them, 92% understood the explanation by the doctor or nurse of their condition and treatment, 92% of patients said they were treated with respect and dignity and the Trust scored 67% for overall patient experience.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary Emergency Department.

UHMBT’s most improved scores were as follows:

*Understood the explanation by the doctor or nurse of condition and treatment - 92% in 2024 compared to 88% in 2022

*Told who to contact if worried - 80% in 2024 compared to 74% in 2022

*Able to get food and drink while in A&E - 79% in 2024 compared to 69% in 2022

UHMBT’s top 5 scores versus the average were:

*Able to get food and drink while in A&E - 79% at UHMBT compared to 76% average

*After first assessment, told what would happen next by nurse or doctor - 96% at UHMBT compared to 93% average

*Informed of waiting time for examination or treatment - 28% at UHMBT compared to 26% average

*Understood the information given to care for condition - 99% at UHMBT compared to 98% average

*Staff discussed potential further care - 72% at UHMBT compared to 71% average

The trust’s most declined scores were:

*Overall A&E experience - 67% in 2024 compared to 75% in 2022

*Understood why tests were needed - 88% in 2024 compared to 95% in 2022

*Treated with respect and dignity - 92% in 2024 compared to 96% in 2022

*Enough privacy when discussing condition with receptionist - 84% in 2024 compared to 88% in 2022

*Doctor or nurse discussed anxieties or fears about condition or treatment - 74% in 2024 compared to 78% in 2022

UHMBT’s response rate for the survey was 33% - three per cent higher than the national average of 30%.

The Urgent and Emergency Care Survey is run on behalf of the Care Quality Commission every two years and all eligible organisations in England are required to take part.

Trust chief medical officer Jane McNicholas said: “We are very grateful to our patients for sharing their feedback with us. The 2024 survey results clearly show where we are doing well and where we need to improve.

“We will use this feedback to ensure positive contributions to patient experience are understood and maintained, and that plans for improvement are implemented and sustained. There is much work still to do, and we are committed to putting patients at the centre of everything we do and improving care, treatment and experience for all.”

A separate survey was conducted among Urgent Care Centre attendees which scored 90% overall for patient experience. They also scored 99% for being treated with respect and dignity.