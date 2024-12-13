Mum’s emotional plea to save charity set up by Morecambe schoolboy who would have been 19 today

The mum of an Overton schoolboy who died from a brain tumour is appealing for support for the charity he set up on would have been his 19th birthday.

Team Reece Children's Brain Tumour and Cancer Charity helps children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

It was set up by Reece Holt before he passed away in January 2019 at the age of 13.

The Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Reece Holt would have been 19 on December 13.

At the time of his death Reece had achieved the objective of buying the holiday home, and enjoyed seeing other families enjoy their time there.

Since then, Reece’s mum Rachel Macfarlane has been continuing her son’s legacy by carrying on the charity work he started.

The charity has gone on to help numerous children and their families by offering short stays, days out and support, as well as providing educational support on childhood cancer in schools and fundraising to help with cancer research.

However, Rachel has now made a desperate plea for people to help fundraise to keep the charity going.

“Today [December 13] marks what should have been Reece’s 19th birthday, she said on the Team Reece Facebook page.

“This year I have found myself trying to imagine what he would have looked like as a young adult.

“Wondering if he would have been as tall as his brother.

"What would his voice have sounded like after it broke.

“This past 12 months have been tough, Reece’s friends have sat A-levels, gone to university and some have begun apprenticeships and work and while I’m extremely proud to see them growing and thriving I can’t help but wonder what Reece would have been doing now.

“As a charity we may have been quieter on social media but we have been been busy in the background and inundated with requests for support and we have continued to help as many children and families as we can.

“However we now find ourselves at a crossroads, the cost of running Reece’s Retreat and supporting families has increased dramatically over the last couple of years and at this point we don’t know if we will be able to keep going with it.

“The last thing we want to do is close, when more and more children year on year are being diagnosed with cancer.

“Can you help us with fundraising?

“From holding bake sales and coffee mornings to climbing mountains and running marathons, we need you now more than ever.

“This year we have supported over 45 families facing childhood cancer from holidays, to gifts and educational supplies and support and we have had more requests than we can cope with.

“We want to help all of them but we need your help to continue.”

If you can help, contact Rachel via the Team Reece Facebook page or donate directly online at https://www.facebook.com/teamreeceholt