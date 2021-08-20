Multi-million pound funding boost to expand and upgrade private Lancaster hospital
Patients who attend private hospital The Lancaster are set to benefit from a state-of-the-art new imaging department with the very latest x-ray and ultrasound technology, thanks to a £3m. cash injection.
Beardwood and The Lancaster hospitals have secured the massive funding boost and are expanding their facilities and receiving the latest technology. The move will help local patients get treated faster with the best possible care.
The investment programme is a result of the purchase of these hospitals in January 2020 by Circle Health Group, which is investing £100m. in its UK facilities this year alone.
The Beardwood Hospital in Blackburn, which was opened in 1957, will get a new operating theatre in addition to the launch of a multipurpose day case theatre. The increase in theatre space will mean the hospital will see approximately 9,000 patients a year.
The Beardwood’s sister hospital, The Lancaster Hospital, will open its new imaging department in early 2022, where patients needing x-ray and ultrasound will benefit from the radiology team having access to the very latest in imaging technology and will facilitate a wide range of specialties including orthopaedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and dermatology.
Sam Sheehan, Executive Director for BMI The Beardwood and Lancaster, said: “This is a significant milestone in delivery of patient care in North Lancashire and Cumbria.
“Covid-19 has increased surgical waiting lists dramatically over the past 18 months. Investment into our hospitals ensures that we can continue to deliver high levels of care to our patients and ensuring we optimise care and treatment for every patient, every step of their journey. It also means that we can continue to support our local NHS trust in delivering care.”