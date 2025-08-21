MP visits Morecambe pulmonary fibrosis support group

Morecambe & Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge joined patients, healthcare professionals and community members at the Morecambe Bay Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group held at Burton-in-Kendal Memorial Hall, to hear first hand the experiences of those living with the condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was attended by several people affected by Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), as well as respiratory consultant Dr Tim Gatheral (Morecambe Bay Respiratory Network), specialist nurse Jayne Rigby and the support group organiser Wendy Jones.

Attendees shared their personal stories of living with PF, which is an incurable and progressive lung condition, and spoke about the importance of peer support, specialist care and raising awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also spoke of difficulties in having to travel to hospital appointments when they are breathless and on oxygen and may live in some of the more rural areas.

Lizzi with Wendy Jones (founder of the support group) and volunteers who help run the group.

Dr Gatheral and Jayne provided clinical insight and answered questions on the current challenges in the respiratory healthcare system. Ms Collinge was able to answer questions posed to her by the group including on the Government’s plan to improve diagnostic and treatment centres.

Following the visit, Ms Collinge said: “It was a pleasure to spend time with local people affected by pulmonary fibrosis and to hear their stories. Groups like this provide vital emotional and practical support, and they deserve recognition and backing.

“I’ll be taking what I’ve heard today back to Westminster to help push for greater awareness, funding, and specialist services for those living with this devastating disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Jones, who set up and leads the group, added: “This group gives people a safe space to connect with others who understand what they’re going through. It’s reassuring to see our local MP take an interest and listen to the needs of those affected by pulmonary fibrosis."

The support group at Burton-in-Kendal Village Hall meets monthly and sessions are also held in Barrow every two months. The group is open to all those living with PF, as well as their families and carers. New members are always welcome.

The next meeting is on September 15 at 2pm. For further information email [email protected] or just turn up.