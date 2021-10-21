MP meets with Health Minister over plans to merge Lancaster and Preston hospitals

Tim Farron MP.

During the meeting, Mr Farron made the case that moving acute services such as A&E further away from the South Lakes would have devasting consequences for local patients.

The proposal has made it onto a longlist of 10 options drawn up by the Lancashire and South Cumbria New Hospitals Programme.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Farron said: “I’m extremely grateful to the minister and his team for meeting with me and listening to our case.

“It was clear that he understood the impact longer journeys for residents here in the South Lakes would have on people’s health, especially the elderly.