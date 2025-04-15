Mountain rescue team helps runner after fall in fells near Lancaster
Mountain rescue crew members helped a woman who had fallen while running on Nicky Nook near Lancaster.
Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) were called to the scene at Scorton on Thursday morning, where a runner had fallen and hurt her ankle.
After carrying out a medical assessment, team members gave pain relief and splinted the ankle injury.
They then carried the woman to the road on a specialist bell stretcher, to an awaiting North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust ambulance.
A BPMRT spokesman said: “We wish the lady a speed recovery and hope she is back out running on the fells again soon."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.