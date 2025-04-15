Mountain rescue team helps runner after fall in fells near Lancaster

The Bowland Mountain Rescue team in action.

Mountain rescue crew members helped a woman who had fallen while running on Nicky Nook near Lancaster.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) were called to the scene at Scorton on Thursday morning, where a runner had fallen and hurt her ankle.

After carrying out a medical assessment, team members gave pain relief and splinted the ankle injury.

They then carried the woman to the road on a specialist bell stretcher, to an awaiting North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust ambulance.

A BPMRT spokesman said: “We wish the lady a speed recovery and hope she is back out running on the fells again soon."