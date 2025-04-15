Mountain rescue team helps runner after fall in fells near Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Apr 2025
The Bowland Mountain Rescue team in action.The Bowland Mountain Rescue team in action.
The Bowland Mountain Rescue team in action.
Mountain rescue crew members helped a woman who had fallen while running on Nicky Nook near Lancaster.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) were called to the scene at Scorton on Thursday morning, where a runner had fallen and hurt her ankle.

After carrying out a medical assessment, team members gave pain relief and splinted the ankle injury.

They then carried the woman to the road on a specialist bell stretcher, to an awaiting North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust ambulance.

A BPMRT spokesman said: “We wish the lady a speed recovery and hope she is back out running on the fells again soon."

