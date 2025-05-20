Older women are seeing the biggest success with weight loss jabs when supported by digital tools like the Voy app. | Canva

A major UK study has revealed that older women are getting the best results from weight loss jabs – not from shortcuts, but by sticking to healthier habits.

A huge new study has revealed that women over 55 are the surprise weight loss champions of the UK, leaving younger men trailing behind when it comes to hitting their goals.

The data, taken from nearly 60,000 people using prescription weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, shows that age and gender play a major role – but not in the way many might assume. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, patients who made use of digital tools like weight tracking and coaching sessions lost 53% more weight than those relying on medication alone. And the group leading the charge? Women in their late fifties and beyond.

Voy’s own patient data shows that this demographic logs their weight six times a month on average – double the frequency of men aged 18 to 24. They also attend an average of five health coaching sessions per programme, compared to fewer than one session for younger men. That extra engagement appears to make all the difference.

The study highlights the power of long-term behavioural change in boosting results – and Voy claims its medically guided plan, which combines prescription treatment with health coaching and habit-building support, is what helps drive those outcomes. More information and eligibility details are available here.

The findings challenge assumptions that youth gives an advantage when it comes to losing weight. In fact, the opposite appears to be true: younger male patients were less likely to use the support tools and saw smaller overall losses. Meanwhile, older women – typically underrepresented in tech-based health programmes – are engaging more and seeing better results.

Even tracking your weight once a week or attending a single coaching session was linked to a dramatic improvement in outcomes. According to Voy, the more a patient logs progress and interacts with the programme, the better their long-term success.

Other providers, including Numan and Juniper, also offer access to GLP-1 weight loss medication – but few place as much emphasis on behaviour change and digital coaching. Voy’s results suggest that this is the missing ingredient in achieving sustainable success.

To see how the full Voy programme works, click here. With the right tools and support, weight loss isn’t about shortcuts – it’s about consistency, and right now, it’s older women leading the way.