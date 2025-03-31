Morecambe venue and Lancaster cancer charity join forces for fundraising events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of the Platform Morecambe and cancer and bereavement charity CancerCare have announced a new partnership.

During 2025 and 2026, The Platform will be opening its doors to CancerCare, who will host four fundraisers at the venue, ensuring they can continue their work to provide free support and complimentary therapies for people

affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

Funds raised on these evenings will go entirely to both CancerCare and to the Friends of The Platform Morecambe to support, preserve and enhance the iconic Grade 2 listed station building now known as The Platform – Morecambe (originally Midland Railways Morecambe Station) which has been at the centre and heart of Morecambe for nearly 120 years.

The first joint fundraising venture will be an ‘Evening with The Guide to the Sands’ with Michael Wilson and his wife Joanne on May 20.

The Friends of The Platform Morecambe and CancerCare currently have the following events scheduled:

*An Evening with Michael Wilson: Guide to the Sands – May 20

*70s Disco Night with ShadowLanz – November 25

The Friends of The Platform Morecambe are an independent group actively working with and supporting the live entertainment and events venue. The Friends achieve this by raising finance and grants for projects that will help preserve and enhance The Platform, funds that would not otherwise be available to the management and owners of the building.

CancerCare has one of its four centres on Northumberland Street in Morecambe, where they see a range of adults and children who have been impacted by the devastation of a cancer diagnosis or a bereavement.

The charity has been operating since 1983 and in their 40-plus years have supported thousands of people.

The Cross Bay Walk has been completed by thousands of people over the years and to support this year’s event the Friends of The Platform Morecambe will be hosting An Evening with The Guide to the Sands. Michael Wilson and his wife Joanne will talk informally about the unique history of crossing Morecambe Bay Sands from Henry VIII era in the mid-1500s right up to the current award-winning bay crossing walks of today.

The Friends of The Platform Morecambe and CancerCare will be fundraising together again on November 25, when they jointly host a soul evening featuring the recording duo Shadowlanz.

CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels said: “We are absolutely honoured to be working alongside The Friends of The Platform and everyone at CancerCare is very much looking forward to seeing our visions come to life.

“The Platform, much like CancerCare, is an integral part of the local area and its communities. The venue is the ideal place for us to host a range of events that will not only provide entertainment to those in attendance but will help CancerCare raise vital funds so we can continue to support people in the area who need us for years to come.

“A huge thank you to the Friends of The Platform for choosing to work with CancerCare on this exciting and impactful venture.”

David Morgan, chair of the Friends of The Platform Morecambe, added: “We believe that our joint collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of our organisations generally, but particularly to the Morecambe area and to visitors of The Platform, many coming from great distances to enjoy our events and shows.”

Booking for ‘An evening with The Guide to the Sands’ can be made online at https://www.universe.com/events/an-evening-with-the-guide-to-the-sands-michael-wilson-tickets-VY4MH9?ref=share-widget-email