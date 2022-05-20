Morecambe school chef named as national competition finalist

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School’s Rose Simpson rose to the challenge for the north west region to become a LACA School Chef of the Year (SCOTY) competition finalist.

In a new twist for 2022, competitors were tasked with creating a 'grab & go' savoury snack in addition to a delicious and imaginative main meal, using at least one Quorn product in both the new grab & go item and main course and one Bisto product from a list provided in either the snack or the main course, alongside a 50 per cent fruit-based dessert that should reflect school standards, using one Premier Foods product from a list provided.

Rose prepared a vegan hash wrap for the ‘grab and go’ snack, using British vegan sausages, vegetables, and spices in wholesome wrap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School’s Rose Simpson with her award being presented by judges after winning the SCOTY north west heats.

Her main course was Quorn beef pieces and vegetable teriyaki with homemade noodles, before she served up a 'trifle twist', raspberry jelly set with fruits, a layer of custard and topped with a ginger soil.

Rose said: “I was inspired to create the chosen dishes with a colourful fusion of flavours. Because of an increased uptake of children in my school wanting to try more vegetarian/vegan food, all of my dishes are vegan.

"Where possible we select products that are sourced from local suppliers within Lancashire, therefore reducing our food miles.”

The national final will be held at the LACA main event on July 6 and 7 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, with the overall winner announced on the evening of July 7.

Regional final winners each receive a £100 cash prize. At the national final, the 2022 national winner will receive a £1,000 cash prize, the 2022 LACA School Chef of the Year trophy and an invitation to a calendar of catering industry events. The national second and third place winners will receive £500 and £300 respectively.