Morecambe residents urged to send letters of support for pharmacy to reopen
Boots Pharmacy Westgate, which was next to Westgate surgery in Braddon Close, closed last year, and in the summer pharmacist Asim Iqbal said in a Facebook post that they were appealing the decision with NHS England.
However, that appeal failed and now there is one final chance for the decision to be overturned.
“We have been rejected by NHS England in our initial application to reopen the Boots pharmacy in Westgate,” Asim said this week.
"We have one last chance at an appeal, could we get together and get as many letters of support sent to [email protected].
"Please share this with your family and friends.”
Previously, residents were asked to share their personal experience, including difficulties travelling to another chemist, especially for elderly residents or those with mobility restrictions, inconvenient public transport, excessive waiting times or delays, and prescription or consultation delays.