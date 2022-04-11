Morecambe pharmacy shows support for Lancaster hospice

Morecambe Bay Chemist has been in the heart of Morecambe for 18 years.

It's a business that can make 120 deliveries a day, and some of these are for St John's Hospice.

Ashok Jhalley, known to everyone as Ash, said: "St John's do an amazing job and we want to give them an amazing service.

Ashok and Sandy.

"We are all happy to make the extra effort for St John's staff and patients, whether that is dropping off an important prescription to a patient on our way home or making sure those valued items are always in stock, displaying a charity collection box for any spare change, and giving items away for raffle prizes to help the hospice fundraise - we can all do our bit.

"My mum died of cancer so I have an understanding of how vital hospices are for end of life care, patients need to be comfortable at that stage and that's something we can help with so we want to help.

"The whole team focuses on caring and looking after people; we know that sometimes people are nervous about their health so we want to settle any nerves and make people feel comfortable. "

Sandy Nugent, clinical nurse specialist at St John's Hospice, said: "Ash is known for his kindness and care; he works in collaboration with our nurses and patients.

"For us, having Ash at our side means we can do our jobs well - he always goes the extra mile and more, and that means so much to us and our patients.”