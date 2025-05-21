Morecambe pensioner meets ambulance crew who resuscitated him after a cardiac arrest

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Morecambe last year has been able to thank the emergency crews that came to his rescue.

78-year-old Alan Tierney fell ill last March, but thanks to swift resuscitation from his family, neighbours and ambulance crews, he survived, which he says has given him more precious time with his family.

Alan, his wife Marie and daughter Lisa were invited to the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) Lancashire HQ in Broughton to meet paramedics Martyn, Bartlomiej, and Holly, and emergency medical technician Rachael, all of whom were involved in the emergency response.

Alan’s daughter Lisa described what happened, saying: “Mum and dad were looking after my kids after school. I had just gone to pick them up. We were standing in the hallway, and I noticed my dad grab the radiator. We then helped him on the floor after quickly realising he wasn’t ok and wasn’t breathing, so I then phoned 999.

Alan Tierney with his wife Marie and daughter Lisa meet the team who helped him.

“The 999 call operator talked me through how to do chest compressions, which I started before a neighbour took over from me, and then the ambulance arrived within seven minutes, and they started to work on him, and we just left them to it.

“The crew gave him five shocks, and it looked like they would stop. We thought he had passed away, when suddenly one of them said they could feel a faint pulse. And then it was, ‘let’s go again’. It was a huge relief and part of a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Alan said: “I’m incredibly grateful that I’m still here, able to spend precious time with family.

"I have three children and seven grandchildren. It meant we spent last summer together; we’ve had family barbecues, my son has managed to visit from Abu Dhabi with his family, we had Christmas with my family, and recently we celebrated Marie’s 80th birthday.

Alan Tierney and his family meet the team who helped him.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the time I’ve been given, and that thanks to the people and medical staff who have helped me.”

“I can’t remember anything about the incident, which, I think, is probably fortunate.

"Apparently, I was conscious in the ambulance, and I spent two weeks in the hospital before they let me go home.

"I’ve recovered enough to be active again. I’m able to get out of the house, get the bus to Lancaster with my wife, and take short walks.

"Unfortunately, I’ve since been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. So I'm now managing that too!”

Lancashire and Cumbria head of operations Gene Quinn said: “It’s an example that highlights how our job is to save a patient's life begins the second the 999 call is made.

"From the call handler directing CPR, receiving patient information and giving reassurance over the phone, our dispatchers getting the crews to respond quickly, the expertise of the clinicians on scene and everyone else who supports behind the scenes.

“I’m sure colleagues will get a lot out of this reunion. Often, they don’t find out what happens to their patients after they’re handed over at the hospital, so meeting again in much more positive circumstances is always nice.”