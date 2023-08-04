Morecambe music festival promises a feast of 80s entertainment in aid of Lancaster cancer charity

This month, the popular AlannaFest is moving from its traditional home for a special 80s-themed event later this month.

The festival will feature a fabulous line-up of top tribute acts playing hits from the era such as Queen II, Tina T (Tina Turner) and Yazoo tribute Ali Bowland alongside a host of local groups including The Fuse, Mark McKenna and Melanie Horabin.

There will also be a variety of family entertainment and attractions.

Katie Duffy, Georgia Shepherd (Alanna’s daughter), Stella Duffy and Christina Stoyles (Alanna’s friend) at the Trimpell.

AlannaFest has been running for six years and was created to celebrate the life of Alanna Duffy, who sadly passed away due to leukaemia in 2008.

AlannaFest was set up by Alanna’s mum Stella and sister Katie as a way to remember her and raise money for CancerCare, which supported their family during Alanna’s illness.

Since the first festival in 2017, AlannaFest has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity, which provides free professional therapy and support for people affected by a cancer diagnosis or bereavement, and their families.

The 80s theme of this year’s festival also ties in with the charity’s special 40th anniversary celebrations which are taking place throughout 2023/24.

The family took the decision to move from Heysham Cricket Club to a bigger venue at the Trimpell to enable even more people to enjoy the festival and, hopefully, raise more money for CancerCare.

Katie said: “We are delighted with how the festival has grown over the years and are ever grateful to everyone who has helped and supported us including local businesses, sponsors, musicians and, of course, the amazing people of Morecambe themselves.”

CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels said: “AlannaFest is always one of our favourite events and it’s been fantastic to see how it has grown and brought the local community together over the years.

“As ever, we can’t thank the Duffy family enough for their support. Every penny raised goes straight towards helping local people cope with the devastation caused by a cancer diagnosis or loss of a loved one.”

The festival takes place at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club on Sunday August 27 from 11am-7pm.