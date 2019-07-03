Morecambe mum’s thank you to kind ambulance staff outside Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A mum rushing to take her young daughter to A&E at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary was helped out by kind paramedics who stopped her getting a parking ticket.

Sarah Moore abandoned her car on double yellow lines outside the casualty department in Ashton Road on Tuesday afternoon and, in her haste to get two-year-old Lacie in to be seen by a doctor, she was not concerned about getting a fine.

The letter left on Sarah's car.

But staff from North West Private Ambulance Liaison Services managed to persuade a traffic warden not to clamp dopwn on Sarah and leave her a ticket.

They then left her a note on her windscreen for her to find when she arrived back at her car.

The note said: “We noticed you left your car here as you rushed your child into A&E (we were sat on the wall and tried to warn you about getting a ticket).

“We spoke with the traffic warden and told him about your situation and managed to sweet talk him into letting you off under the circumstances.

“He wanted us to let you know that you can leave [your car] in the ambulance bay across the road.

“We hope your little one is okay. Kindest regards, staff at North West Private Ambulance Liaison Services.”

Sarah, 26, later posted the note onto Facebook, saying how touched she was, and her message was shared more than 100 times by readers praising the service.

She wrote: “Massive thank you to the north west private ambulance staff, had a really hard day today and abandoned my car on double yellow lines outside a&e in lancaster as I needed to get in and fast, at the time they tried to warn me but I wasn’t bothered about the ticket on my car, they saw the state I was in and spoke to the traffic warden managed to get me off with no ticket!

“These people need to be shown some love, they don’t just help people medically but they help people in major distress, major love to you all, cannot thank you all enough” ❤️

Lacie is now recovering at home after having her head glued.

She had been playing at Sarah’s gran’s house in Bare when she tripped and fell onto the hinge of a patio door, splitting her head open.

“She was covered in blood and I knew I didn’t have time to call for an ambulance so I just put her in the car and drove top the hospital,” said Sarah, who lives in Morecambe.

“She was out cold and I was crying, so I rang my dad and he said to just park anywhere and he would pay the fine, so I just left the car outside A&E on double yellow lines.

“There were about seven or eight ambulance staff sat outside and they said to me that I would get a ticket but I said I wasn’t bothered.

“When I came out some of them were waiting for me to check I saw the note they had left me.

“I know I would have got a ticket if they hadn’t been there.

“They didn’t have to do that, and they made a hard time so much nicer.”