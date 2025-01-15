Morecambe MP welcomes Government plan to clear NHS treatment list backlog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe’s new MP has praised a Government plan to tackle hospital backlog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently 240,071 patients in Lancashire and south Cumbria on waiting lists – 94,564 of them waiting more than 18 weeks – for NHS treatment.

The Government’s Elective Reform Plan, published this week by NHS England, sets out a whole system approach to hitting the 18-week referral to treatment target by the end of this Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means patients will be able to access more appointments closer to home and get the treatment they need faster.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge.

It includes opening Community Diagnostic Centres on evenings and weekends so that many more people will be able to access tests and checks while going about their daily lives, and the NHS will also increase the number of surgical hubs, which help protect planned care from the impact of seasonal and other pressures.

The plan will drive forward progress on the Government’s first steps commitment to deliver 2m extra appointments in its first year, equivalent to 40,000 every week.

The Government says its reforms will put patients first, harness technology to support staff and help the NHS to do things more efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move was welcomed by Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge, who said: “Currently, too many patients face long waits for appointments or surgeries and may be referred to hospitals they don’t choose at inconvenient times, while appointments and staff time are being lost to inefficiencies or inconsistencies in care. This isn’t good enough for the British people.

“Tackling the 7.5m strong waiting list inherited from the last government is one of the most important tasks, and difficult, we face. We will get back to the 18-week standard for planned treatment, which has completely fallen away.

"This is a key milestone in the government’s Plan for Change. Restoring this standard will mean patients Morecambe and Lunesdale will no longer have to put their lives on hold.”

Under the plan, 65 per cent of patients will be treated within 18 weeks by the end of next year, meaning a fall of more than 450,000 people waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan comes as part of the Government’s wider strategy to move from treatment to prevention, analogue to digital and from hospital to community care.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “This Government promised change and that is what I am fighting every day to deliver.

“NHS backlogs have ballooned in recent years, leaving millions of patients languishing on waiting lists, often in pain or fear. Lives on hold. Potential unfulfilled.

“This elective reform plan will deliver on our promise to end the backlogs. Millions more appointments. Greater choice and convenience for patients. Staff once again able to give the standard of care they desperately want to.

“This is a key plank of our Plan for Change, which will drive growth that puts more money in people’s pockets, secures our borders and makes the NHS fit for the future so what working people live longer, healthier, more prosperous lives.”