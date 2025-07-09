Morecambe man's desperate bid to hold 'living wake' for wife suffering from rare terminal cancer

A Morecambe man is raising money to help pay for a ‘living wake’ to celebrate the life of his terminally ill wife.

Arron Clegg is raising funds for his wife Dawn, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma.

Sarcoma make up around one per cent of all known cancers.

There are more than 100 known sarcomas, but due to how uncommon it is, doctors have been unable to precisely identify the type Dawn has.

Arron and Dawn Clegg.

And the couple, who live near the Trimpell Club, have been told that with limited treatment options and a poor prognosis, Dawn is unlikely to see her 52nd birthday next June.

Describing her as “the best person I ever knew,” Arron, also 51, says Dawn has shown remarkable patience and grace throughout her illness.

He is now hoping to organise a ‘living wake’ – a joyful celebration of her life surrounded by friends and family while she is still with them.

When the time comes, this will be followed by a funeral at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, where Dawn will be laid to rest near her late daughter Isobel, who died in childbirth.

Dawn Clegg.

Dawn, a receptionist with Bay Medical Group, also has a son, George, who is 19 and currently at university in Leeds, where he is studying film production.

“Dawn is an amazing person; not very patient and yet with this illness she has surprised us both with her patience whilst they tried to find a treatment,” Arron said.

"With chemo being the only available option and this won't cure her I am trying to organise a large party for her with all her friends whilst she is still alive, a wake before the funeral so she can enjoy spending time with loved ones all together for the last time.

“Please, if we can let’s make this happen – so she can feel that love in life, not just in memory.”

The campaign has raised more than £2,000 of its £2,800 target in just two days, including a large donation from Metamark UK, where Arron works in the accounts department.

“They have have been amazing for us both, not only in financial support but supported us in every way possible,” Arron said.

You can support Arron’s cause online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-the-best-person-i-ever-knew-my-wife-dawn-clegg