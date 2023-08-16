Michael Burton and Cathy Brockbank present Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue Swire (centre) with the donation raised by True Potential Wealth Management Lancaster’s 2023 golf day at Morecambe Golf Club.

Fifteen teams of four from companies across Lancaster and Morecambe took part in what was the company’s second annual golf tournament for the charity.

The competition was followed by a presentation dinner in the clubhouse that also featured a raffle.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and south Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and south Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units

across the two counties, including at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.