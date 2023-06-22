Morecambe Golf Club event brings £11k boost to Lancaster cancer charity

Morecambe Golf Club has chosen CancerCare as its Charity of the Year and will be holding a variety of events throughout the year beginning with a Captains Charity Golf Day on Friday June 9.

The day saw around 20 teams from businesses across Lancaster and Morecambe enjoy a day on the course followed by a meal, entertainment and silent auction of sporting experiences and memorabilia with all proceeds in aid of the charity, which provides free therapy and support for people coping with a cancer diagnosis or grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Captain Jane Brooks said: “We are thrilled to be working with CancerCare as our chosen charity of the year, especially as they are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

CancerCare deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels, Men's Captain Gerry Farrell and CancerCare fundraiser Helen Hartin.

“It is very important to us that the funds we raise through the generosity of the members and friends of Morecambe Golf Club will be used in our local area supporting local people.

"We feel even more passionate about our fundraising efforts after visiting CancerCare’s Lancaster and Morecambe Centres and seeing the difference the services make to so many people.”

As well as the Golf Day, the club will be holding numerous other events throughout the year including a special ladies day and 1920s themed competition to tie in with its centenary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad