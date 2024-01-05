Morecambe gardener joins veg-growing army battling to protect food security

All over the UK a brigade of gardeners is helping to grow and preserve historic vegetable varieties to conserve their future - and ours.

In the face of rapid climate change, emerging diseases, and the growth of industrial monocrops these volunteer ‘Seed Guardians’ have been tasked with growing heritage seed varieties by Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library.

The library, based at the charity’s headquarters at Ryton Gardens, holds the National Collection of Heritage Vegetables – more than 800 varieties of seeds - including rare landrace varieties adapted to specific growing conditions, heirloom varieties saved over generations and varieties no longer available to buy.

From the north coast of Scotland to the Kent countryside, 185 amateur gardeners – from all walks of life - grow heirloom beans, peas and many more notable vegetables to help protect biodiversity and the food of the future.

Nadia Mazza in her Overton garden.

“Becoming a Seed Guardian was the first step in a whole new way of living for me,” said Nadia Mazza, who moved to the Morecambe Bay countryside in 2019 to become more self-sufficient. "Gardening and seed saving were top of my priority list.”

“As a scientist and mathematician, I love to learn new skills and do something with my hands to redress the balance between cerebral and physical activities!” said Nadia, who has been a seed guardian for seven years. “Seed growing has been a fantastic way to incorporate sustainability into my daily life - and becoming a seed guardian was the first step in a whole new way of living for me.”

In her Overton garden, Nadia has grown a range of crops for the Heritage Seed Library – but the climbing French beans have been a real success story.

“My stripey tiger beans have been prolific, producing a huge amount of beans, which we’ll return to the library. It’s wet here, so I must shelter the seed pods under cover before they get too damp. You have to be patient – but it’s worth it. Where can you buy tiger beans in the shops? It’s amazing I’m able to grow these beautiful beans in the wet north west of the UK!”

Nadia Mazza with her stripey Tiger Beans.

In her 10 by 20 metre garden, Nadia grows all sorts of fruit, vegetables and flowers but there’s no formal structure or scheme. She likes to let nature take the lead.

“In my garden everything works together with nature, I don’t restrict one thing over another," she said. "I believe nature knows what to do much better than us, and we just need to let it get on and do its job.

“Increasing resilience and biodiversity, and keeping old seed varieties alive, is so important. If everyone grew the same vegetable varieties year-in, year-out and they got attacked by pests or diseases, we would have serious problems.”

To find out more about the Heritage Seed Library or become a Seed Guardian go to gardenorganic.org.uk/hsl. If you join the library before the end of February you can choose your six free packets of Heritage Seeds from this year’s list.

Tiger Beans.

Seed saviours

With the diversity of plants diminishing since the early 20th century, many of the seeds we once grew are in danger of being lost. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates 75 per cent of crop diversity was lost between 1900 and 2000.

The Heritage Seed Library’s Seed Guardians grow-out the plants in their gardens and allotments, collecting, cleaning and drying the seed and sending it back to the Library to be conserved. They also give feedback on important factors such as performance, pest and disease resistance and, of course, taste.

Varieties have included amaranth ‘Mrs McGhie’, ‘White Belgium’ carrot, ‘Table Talk’ pea, ‘Bob and Mary’s’ climbing French bean and ‘Mescher’ lettuce.

Catrina Fenton Head of the Seed Library says: “Up and down the country Seed Guardians are carefully carrying out conservation work with us, and we simply couldn’t do the work we do without their help. Nadia’s enthusiasm and dedication are exactly why the Heritage Seed Library has been around for almost 50 years. This work is more important than ever to ensure diversity in our food systems is available for future generations and to develop better adapted plants in a changing climate.”