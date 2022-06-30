Morecambe fitness instructor in line for national award

On July 8, Sarah Cheyette will find out if she’s won a National Learning Disabilities and Autism Award for Making A Difference.

And she’s certainly made a difference to the lives of many pupils at Lancaster’s Loyne Specialist School, who have been attending Pound Rockout sessions at her Cheyette Fitness studio (which was previously VVV) at Hest Bank.

Sarah had been leading fitness sessions at Loyne School before being asked if their older pupils could attend classes at her studio instead to take them out of their comfort zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Cheyette, who is in line for a national award.

Over a 12-week period, teachers, parents and even Sarah herself were amazed by how the pupils, whatever their ability, were able to pick up the routines.

“These sessions are an escape for the children and I’m an emotional wreck when I see their faces light up and they tell me how happy they feel,” said Sarah.

One boy enjoyed the exercise so much that he also attends classes outside of school hours, while one mother said she had never seen her daughter be able to participate in such an activity before.

Pound Rockout is a form of exercise combining Pilates with simulated drumming which can be enjoyed whatever the ability.

Sarah, who’s married to Simon and has an eight-year-old son Daniel, was inspired to offer the fitness sessions to Loyne School as her 13-year-old daughter Daisy is a pupil there.

Daisy lives with an undiagnosed genetic condition and can’t speak.

The sessions have been such a success that Sarah will also be teaching pupils from Morecambe Road School as part of their curriculum from September.

Sarah, who was born and brought up in Morecambe, trained as a pastry chef at Lancaster & Morecambe College after leaving Heysham High School.

However, she enjoyed attending fitness classes so much that a friend encouraged her to become an instructor herself 16 years ago.