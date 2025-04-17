Morecambe father and son with cancer to do tandem parachute jump for Lancaster hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father and son both fighting cancer will take part in a tandem parachute jump to raise funds for St John's Hospice.

Mal and Thomas Neill will undertake the free fall jump on September 14 at the Black Knights parachute centre in Cockerham to raise funds for the Slyne Road hospice.

Former soldier Mal has terminal prostate cancer while Thomas, 24, has a rare strain of incurable B-call Hodgkins lymphoma.

Mal said: “On September 14, both me and my 24-year-old son, Thomas, will partake in a free fall tandem parachute jump, to help raise funds for St John's Hospice in collaboration with Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces Day 2025.

Malcolm Neill.

“In 2022 Thomas was diagnosed with a rare strain of incurable B-cell Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer which can't be cured but is not immediately life threatening.

"He could live a decent long life but will require treatment as and when needed.

“In June 2024 I was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that had already spread into my bones so I can't be cured. I am currently on limited life expectancy. I am therefore fulfilling things on our bucket list.

“If I am unable to jump on medical grounds, Thomas will still jump in both our names.

“The hospice is only able to offer the assistance by public donations as they are not fully funded by the NHS.

“It will be a place I will need when the inevitable happens.

“Please help me to help them by donating.”

You can support the pair online via https://www.justgiving.com/page/malcolm-neill-4