Morecambe Citizens Advice to host charity coffee morning for Macmillan

Morecambe Citizens Advice centre is staging the event on Thursday October 5, at the Sanctuary Café at Morecambe Parish Church, 13 Queen Street.

The charity fundraiser, which is free to attend and is open to the public, will run from 10am until 1pm and is all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

On the day there will be a wide selection of tasty treats, such as biscuits and home-baked cakes, as well as coffee and tea, all for a donation with every penny going to Macmillan.

Phil McGrath, from Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: “We work closely with Macmillan and see first hand how a cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s life upside down and people need Macmillan’s support now more than ever before. Macmillan provide vital emotional, practical, physical and financial support for people living with cancer at every stage of their cancer experience.

“However, a cancer diagnosis not only affects someone’s health, but it can also have a massive impact on personal finances, including loss of earnings because they are too ill to work, as well as extra costs due to frequent travel to hospital.

"That’s why we’re hosting a coffee morning to help Macmillan continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

