Morecambe Bay NHS Trust gives prize money to Bay Hospitals Charity

The trust’s Innovation, Information and Informatics Service (known as I3), was named winner of the Community Collaboration category in the NDL Community Awards 2021 after developing an eForm booking application and a purpose-built administration mobile app to ensure an effective and efficient vaccine programme was rolled out to all NHS employees, care home staff and other key works in the area.

The apps were then shared with other NHS trusts to support their vaccine programmes.

Representatives from healthcare software company NDL visited the Royal Lancaster Infirmary recently to present the £500 prize money and trophy.

UHMBT Head of Digital Services Marc Hadwin said: “I'm very happy that this award has recognised the fantastic work done by members of the I3 team who worked closely with colleagues in the Occupational Health Department which has helped us to make a contribution to Bay Hospitals Charity.

“The charity does important work to improve the experience of patients, and also helped to support the welfare of trust colleagues during the height of the pandemic. We know the money will be put to good use in our hospitals.”

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for UHMBT to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

The prize money was accepted on behalf of the charity and the trust by UHMBT non-executive director Adrian Leather.

He said: "I’d like to say a massive congratulations to the I3 team for the amazing and creative work they did to support the vaccination programme.

“It was absolutely vital that the vaccine rollout was as efficient as possible, and the work that they did made a significant impact in both the Morecambe Bay area and the wider NHS.

“It’s great to see the prize money being used to support future improvements for patients in our hospitals via Bay Hospitals Charity.”

NDL chief executive Declan Grogan said: “UHMBT is demonstrating true leadership in introducing digital services to support their patients and staff, saving valuable resources so they can be used in key services.”