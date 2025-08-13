Morecambe Bay hospitals trust leads the way in inclusive care for people with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs

Significant work is being done to ensure equitable, person-centred care for patients with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Led by Brian Evans, Matron for Learning Disability, Autism and Complex Needs at UHMBT, the trust has implemented a range of systems and processes to ensure that no patient is disadvantaged due to their disability.

Brian said: “We are committed to ensuring that our patients with learning disabilities receive holistic, high quality care.

“Our systems are designed to remove barriers and ensure fair access to treatment. Patients should not have to experience any delays or inequalities due to their disabilities.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“Our robust learning disability flagging system alerts staff to patients requiring additional support, prompting early engagement with our specialist team.

"Staff seek support from the Learning Disabilities Matron, who coordinates care in collaboration with patients, families, care managers and clinical teams. This ensures timely, coordinated care tailored to patients’ individual needs.

“The trust has recently reviewed and improved the current digital hospital passports with support from our DSN project interns.

"There are currently more than 1,800 passports uploaded to patient records and flagged with a starburst alert that guides clinical teams to essential information and encouraging direct contact with the learning disability team. The passports play a vital role in ensuring that care is both informed and compassionate.”

UHMBT also follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the admission of patients with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs. This SOP provides a structured pathway to ensure that reasonable adjustments are made and that care is compliant with the Mental Capacity Act and Equality Act.

All trust staff received mandatory Learning Disability and Autism Awareness Training specific to their roles and in accordance with legislative requirements.

The trust has more than 60 active Complex Needs Champions from a variety of roles and departments across the main hospital sites at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital in Barrow and Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal.

UHMBT’s approach has been recognised regionally and nationally as an example of best practice in inclusive healthcare.

Dan West, Deputy Chief Nurse at UHMBT, said: “At UHMBT, we believe that every patient deserves to be treated with empathy, dignity and respect, regardless of their needs or abilities.”