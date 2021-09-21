Morecambe Bay hospitals trust appoints new executive chief nurse

Bridget Lees.

Bridget is currently the director of nursing, midwifery and therapies at Southport and Ormskirk NHS Foundation Trust, where she has held a succession of posts in Accident and Emergency, urology, breast care, colorectal and high dependency, and 10 years with the infection prevention and control team.

She left Southport and Ormskirk in 2015 to be a regional inspection lead for the Care Quality Commission. Later, she became a head of nursing at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and then divisional director of nursing and allied health professionals at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

Bridget returned to Southport and Ormskirk in October 2019 as deputy director of nursing before being appointed as director of nursing, midwifery and therapies in March 2020

Bridget said: “I am thrilled to be joining UHMBT and look forward to working alongside teams across the hospitals and community services to continue the hard work to improve the quality and safety of patient care.

“It is incredibly important to me that we all see each other as integral parts of the same team; and I look forward to meeting colleagues all to help me understand what is important to them and how we, as a leadership team, can support.

"This approach is how we will ensure we can continue to improve the care we offer to local people and the experience of our colleagues - and I am absolutely committed to playing my part.”

Trust chief executive Aaron Cummins said: “We are delighted that we have appointed Bridget as our new executive chief nurse.

"Our teams are focused on delivering the improvements needed to ensure we continuously offer high quality and safe care to patients, and Bridget’s breadth of skills, experience and expertise will help us achieve that.