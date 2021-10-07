Morecambe Bay hospitals awarded Veteran Aware accreditation

Awarded by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance, the Veteran Aware mark highlights NHS trusts, which have made a series of pledges, such as ensuring members of the armed forces community are never disadvantaged when receiving care, training staff on veteran-specific needs, and supporting the armed forces as an employer.

David Wilkinson, Director of People and Organisational Development at UHMBT, which operates from three main hospitals including Royal Lancaster Infirmary, said: “For several years now we have been actively building upon our commitment to be an organisation which supports the armed forces community as both a healthcare provider and as an employer.

“In 2017, we signed the Armed Forces Covenant and pledged our support for Trust employees as reservists and veterans. The following year, we received a Silver Award under the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for our support to the Armed Forces community.

The Trust has been recognised for its commitment to improving NHS care and support for veterans, reservists, members of the Armed Forces and their families

“We also have a dedicated Armed Forces Network for colleagues who have previously served in the armed forces, are currently reservists or who have relatives serving to offer mutual support and influence change across the Trust.

“This accreditation is a huge honour and will highlight to any member of the armed forces community accessing our services or employment that we are able to provide them with the support they need.”

Mike Thomas, Chair, UHMBT, is the Executive Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network. He said: “The Trust is committed to being a welcoming and supportive organisation for past and current Armed Forces personnel because we recognise their service to the country and the skills and experiences which are an asset to our work and what we do daily.