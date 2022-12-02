Morecambe Bay hospital chaplains complete ‘channel’ swim for cancer charity

Deacon Debbie Wilde and Rev Ian Dewar dived into their fundraising challenge to swim 22 miles – the approximate distance of a channel swim – in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

They put their fitness and endurance levels to the test to clock up the miles over several weeks - in their local pools and open water swimming in the Lake District – to complete their epic swim in Coniston Water.

And the plucky pair, who are based at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, have made a big splash in their fundraising efforts to smash their initial joint £300 target – and have so far raised £620 and counting.

As lead chaplains at UHMBT they provide pastoral care to patients and their families, such as performing baptisms, supporting end of life care and comforting the bereaved.

Rev Ian Dewar, who is from Lancaster and went to Ripley St Thomas, has not swum for 15 years other than the odd dip on holiday.

He said: “As a former hospice chaplain I’m well aware of the issues surrounding cancer, its treatment and impact.

"So, this has been a great experience to not only exercise regularly, and get a bit fitter, but to also challenge ourselves, whilst at the same time raising vital funds for such a worthwhile cause as Macmillan, which will hopefully make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Deacon Debbie Wilde, whose dad and other close family and friends have been diagnosed with cancer, is a keen swimmer who takes to the water at least three times a week.

She explained: “I have always loved swimming. My dad taught me to swim and showed me what a great source of enjoyment and joy it can be. He also showed me never to be afraid of challenges.

"He died when I came to the trust four years ago, where my colleagues at Furness General cared for him, so it felt like a really good way of supporting Macmillan, cancer patients and their families, whilst also remembering my dad.”