Morecambe Bay health trust has £210m debt and is ‘inadequate’ at using resources, CQC report reveals

Morecambe Bay’s health trust “requires improvement” after going over budget by £64m in 2017/18, a new report says.

The Care Quality Commission published its inspection of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust this week, giving it a “requires improvement” rating overall.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary

It said that safety, responsiveness and leadership all require improvement, while the trust was described as “good” at providing an effective and caring service.

However, it was found to be “inadequate” at using resources productively and, on average, spends more to deliver the same number of services than any other trust in the country.

The trust, which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital in Barrow, and Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, also has the largest percentage deficit of all trusts in England.

It came out of special measures in 2017 and the CQC, describing it then as “good” overall, later said it had made a “truly remarkable turnaround”.

The new report said the trust is not meeting the performance standards for Referral to Treatment (RTT), Cancer or Accident & Emergency (A&E).

The CQC report said: “We rated the trust’s use of resources as Inadequate.

The trust has a material and deteriorating deficit (22 per cent of turnover) which is the largest percentage deficit in England.

The trust was awarded a £19.5m Local Price Modification (LPM) in 2016/17 in recognition that the tariff does not fully reflect the rurality and geographical factors that affect the trust.

If the LPM was applied to the 2018/19 planned deficit, the deficit as a % of turnover would still be high at 15% of turnover.

The LPM was not pursued by the trust in 2017/18 or 2018/19 in recognition that it would create a financial pressure with Morecambe Bay system partners, which would be inconsistent with the system approach being taken towards financial sustainability.

• The trust failed to balance its budget in 2017/18, reporting a deficit of £64.7m which was worse than plan by £6.1m. As at month 8 2018/19, the trust is on track to achieve a deficit of £69.4m in 2018/19 but it is £3.5m behind the year to date plan.

• The trust is reliant on external loans to meet its financial obligations and deliver its services with cumulative loans totalling £210m forecast by the end of 2018/19.

• The trust’s underlying productivity compares poorly with other trusts.

For 2017/18, the trust’s overall cost per weighted unit of activity (WAU) was the worst in the country at £4,095 compared to the national median of £3,486. This shows the trust spends more on pay and other goods and services per weighted unit of activity than all other trusts nationally.

This indicates that the trust is less productive at delivering services than other trusts by showing that, on average, the trust spends more to deliver the same number of services.

• Individual areas where the trust’s productivity compared well included staff retention, emergency re-admission rates and engagement with the Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme.

Opportunities for improvement were identified in Did Not Attend (DNA) rates, cost per weighted unit of activity (WAU) across all areas, sickness absence, corporate services and estates and facilities.”

The chief inspector of hospitals, Ted Baker, said: “It is concerning that the three hospitals’ urgent and emergency services were presenting significant challenges and some of the quality improvements across the trust have not been sustained.

“The trust has worked very hard in recent years to bring its performance up to standard and it needs to do that again now. We will be monitoring the trust’s performance closely.”

UHMBT has been contacted for comment.