Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 9 to 15 and this year's theme is loneliness.

Lancashire Mind will have a stall in the Arndale on Thursday May 12 between 10.30am and 2.30pm, and are inviting members of the public to go along to have a chat and a biscuit with them.

Residents can find out about the services they offer or simply have a chat about the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Parr and Holly Mannion at the stall.